LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Tough times ahead for Merritt

Editor:

I was very sad to hear that the workers at Tolko have lost their jobs, and the mill that has provided good employment for the people of the Nicola Valley for 97 years has been closed. It makes one wonder if the mill would have remained open had Tolko not been allowed to transport logs from this area to their mill in Vernon. The present government passed legislation in the Forest Act of 2002 that replaced the old legislation, called the appurtenance clause, that required the processing of lumber in the area where it was harvested. Since the 2002 legislation was passed mills all over B.C. have closed and raw logs have been shipped outside of the province to be processed in other countries. Now it is not for me to suggest that a company should lose money in order to keep people working. However, I understand Tolko is doing very well, and could easily keep this mill open. They just stand to make a greater profit this way. Meanwhile, the people of the Nicola Valley go without employment, the town suffers and trucks drive the highways we paid for hauling our logs to a destination two and a half hours further away.

And what about the co-generation plant to which Tolko entered into an agreement to supply wood waste. I heard that if the company ever manages to finish building it, Tolko would be hauling the wood waste from all their other mills to have it disposed of here. More trucks on the road. And anyone who attended the big meeting at NVIT extolling the virtues of the plant knows that it takes almost no labour to operate. So once it is built, if it does finally go ahead, we would have no benefit for the working people of the valley.

I have lived in this valley for 42 years. I really hate to see the unemployment we had for so long return. But it seems inevitable. I wish those workers well. I hope they are able to find comparable employment without leaving the valley. But I fear most of them will have to go. I encourage the people of Merritt to pull together to try to help our fellow Merrittonians. I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and a brighter future than I can see coming in 2017.

Denise Williams

Merritt