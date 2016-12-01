LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trudeau steps up to the plate

Editor:

Recently Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal’s designated hitter, was at the plate. The first pitch, buying outdated Hornet jet fighters. Strike one! The second pitch, praising Fidel Castro, the ruthless communist dictator. Strike two! The third pitch, approving the Trans Mountain pipeline. Ball one! The fourth pitch, approving the Line 3 pipeline. Ball two! The fifth pitch, rejecting the Northern Gateway pipeline. Ball three! The sixth pitch, banning oil tankers in B.C.’s northern waters. A home run!

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon