LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Trudeau steps up to the plate

By on December 1, 2016
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.
Editor:

Recently Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal’s designated hitter, was at the plate. The first pitch, buying outdated Hornet jet fighters. Strike one! The second pitch, praising Fidel Castro, the ruthless communist dictator. Strike two! The third pitch, approving the Trans Mountain pipeline. Ball one! The fourth pitch, approving the Line 3 pipeline. Ball two! The fifth pitch, rejecting the Northern Gateway pipeline. Ball three! The sixth pitch, banning oil tankers in B.C.’s northern waters. A home run!

 

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon

