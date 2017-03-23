LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water meters come at a cost to gardeners

Editor;

When it comes to water meters, the City of Merritt should leave well enough alone. I grow, organically, a large vegetable garden and in the last two years, have taken just under 600 pounds of produce to the food bank.

Do you know how much lettuce, chard, spinach, etc. it takes to make 600 pounds?

I already pay for water like everyone else; but if I have to pay above and beyond normal household usage, then I will discontinue growing vegetables — whose loss will that be? I can see many people in Merritt cutting back or discontinuing vegetable gardens.

In 2007, I wrote to the then-mayor David Laird: “If you are thinking of changing the bylaws (meters) may I suggest you think of vegetable gardens! After all, food is a necessity of life.

“From a gardening point of view, ‘deep’ watering once or twice a week is much better for the plants than a light sprinkling every day.

“I therefore beg you to consider changing the bylaw to allow soakers and sprinklers to be used on vegetable gardens at any time.”

Merle Boyes

Merritt, B.C.

P.S. I understand the City of Vancouver has no restrictions on watering vegetables.

P.P.S. I also grow flowers that are shown at the local fall fair.

The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.