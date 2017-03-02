LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Webster deserves credit for dance coverage

Editor,

Fake news is not a problem in Merritt. Sports reporter Ian Webster of the Merritt Herald revealed in the Feb. 9 issue good facts about dance. In his article about the Love to Dance Academy he stated that the LTD Academy handed out four $375 scholarships to LTD Academy dancers and one $100 scholarship to another dancer. The four dancers, Peyton Rotvold, Chantalle Anderson, Felize Omori and Megan Voigt, all got their start in ballet with me, Linda Sanford. I feel honored and thank them for mentioning my name in their biographical information. I want to congratulate them and all my dance students for keeping up with their dancing after I retired.

The replacement dance teacher, Lizette Nel, brought in by the Merritt Dance Society, has done an outstanding job of providing a full serve dance program at the Academy. The program is so successful she added a fellow instructor, Vanessa Van Rensburg, to meet an expanding demand to offer more dance courses and more performances.

I’m writing this letter to also thank the Merritt Herald for letting the community know about the excellent achievements of the dancers. That’s real news! Now I want to add some things to Webster’s article he made me think about.

Firstly, I am happy the Merritt Herald keeps us informed about the numerous events the dancers are involved in before and after the fact. Please keep publishing this good news!

Secondly, Merritt dancers are ambitious and will be performing on the big stage of the Sagebrush Theatre venue at the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts (KFPA) dance competition. On March 12, Chantalle Anderson competes in the 9:00 a.m. session of Classical Solo. On March 13, six more Merritt dancers compete in the 9:00 a.m. session of Character National.

Following next, six more dancers compete in Demi-Character. Many different types of dancing are in the dance discipline of the festival which takes place between March 12 to 17.

For KFPA details if you want to attend check out www.kfpa.ca. Other adjudicated performances taking place at the KFPA, which also invite the public to watch, are in the disciplines of coral, guitar, instrumental, piano, speech arts, strings and voice as well as dance. The whole festival timeline stretches from Feb. 26 to March 19.

Finally, on the world stage, the Love to Dance Academy brings to Merritt a dance examiner who represents the Royal Academy of Dance whose headquarters are in London, England. The results are recorded there and certificates are issued to verify the progress of the dance students here.

Many Merritt dancers are earning certification proving they are meeting international standards and you can’t fake that. Keep dancing! It’s good for you and good for Merritt.

Linda Sanford

Merritt, B.C.