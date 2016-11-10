LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Work off that greenhouse gas

Editor;

Excessive greenhouse gas emissions is a huge concern in western Canada. We demanded our governments to take action and reduce our emissions. We committed to achieve our Paris 2016 commitments.

So why do we line up at Tim Horton’s and other coffee shops in our cars, in the take out lane, belching out greenhouse gases while we wait for our coffee to be delivered to our vehicles?

Here’s an idea. I know it’s way out there but hear me out. Park the car. Get out of the car. Get some exercise by walking to and from the coffee shop. Yes, that means exercise. First thing in the morning is best.

Chat with those in the establishment, they might be your neighbours. Bonus! Wish your neighbours well, then go on your way knowing that you contributed to greenhouse gas reductions simply by getting some exercise.

Morning is best.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna