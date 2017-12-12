LETTER: Electoral reform not about rural vs. urban

Editor,

Black Press columnist and Liberal party cheerleader Tom Fletcher is at it again. He and the Liberal Party are framing the move to proportional representation (PR) as a rural versus urban issue.

The claim by Fletcher and the Liberal party that PR will favour urban voters over their rural counterparts is pure fabrication. The determination of riding boundaries in our province is calculated by a combination of population and area. Large ridings with sparse populations have fewer voters, thereby giving each of their votes more weight than those of the urban voters. A move to PR would not change this. Riding boundaries would continue to be determined in this manner.

Fletcher goes on to claim that the Greens are a fringe party supporting PR only because it would increase their seat count. First of all, the Greens received 17 per cent of the popular vote which can not be considered the showing of a fringe party. That 17 per cent should have yielded not the three seats they won under the present first past the post system, but 15. The Greens support proportional representation because it is a democratic system that better reflects the wishes of the voters. It also leads to a more co-operative environment in the legislature.

The Liberals favour the present system as they have done so well with it. Apart from their breakthrough win in 2001, they stayed in power for 16 years with minority support from the electorate. Voter support of under 50 per cent always resulted in a Liberal majority government.

The Liberal attacks on PR are not motivated by an altruistic belief that first past the post is the most democratic electoral system. This tweet from Liberal leadership candidate Diane Watt sums it up the best. “If we do not defeat PR, we will forever be a minority.”

Tim Larsen

Merritt, B.C.