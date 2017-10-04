LETTER: Getting big money out of politics

Editor,

In the latest provincial election we saw how corporate and union money tried to override our electoral process to achieve their narrow interests. This is an affront to democracy and heightens voter cynicism. Many young people don’t stay informed, volunteer or vote because of this.

I support legislation that places limits on corporate, union and individual contributions to any political party. I support the current efforts by our BC NDP and Green parties to fix this problem. Our previous provincial Liberal government showed us how perverse it can get (remember $5,000/plate dinners with donors arriving under security in darkened vans — no media allowed).

A complicating reality is that all political parties have to spend money to get their message out and run election campaigns. Volunteers can only do so much. When big money goes away all parties will have to reduce their election barrage. That sounds like relief, but they will still need financial fuel to carry on.

I think the proposed tax payer funded contribution to every legitimate party is a good and pragmatic way to move forward and enhance our democratic process. This funding model gives each party, with 5 to 10 per cent of the popular vote in any riding, $2 to $3 per vote. The cost is estimated at $5 to $10 million, likely spread over four years.

Before you go running around with your taxpayer hair on fire, let me explain my reasoning.

The cost estimate is affordable; our annual provincial budget is billions of dollars. This gives minority parties an opportunity to get their message out. If they don’t become popular maybe there is something wrong with their platform and their message. Regardless, we enhance democratic inclusiveness. This could enhance voter participation. If I’m paying $2 to $3 per vote for other people to vote I better get out and vote myself. All parties can achieve base funding and not spend the majority of their time fund raising. Party members’ time can be better spent on more substantive issues.

This may be a practical way to deal with electoral reform. Minority parties are pushing for reform because the “first past the post” system does not reflect the popular vote and their legitimate right to have representation in government. But the proposed reforms are complicated and confusing. There are at least four electoral reform models and none are straight forward. This confusion could reduce voter participation, the exact opposite of a reform goal. Taxpayer funding of minority parties within the “first past the post” system is an appropriate middle ground. We witnessed how the BC Green party gained influence in government and so can others if they are not so cash strapped. And it would be far less disruptive and expensive than wholesale electoral reform.

Steve Burke

West Kelowna, B.C.