LETTER: In opposition to rehab facilities
Editor,
I refer to an article in the Merritt Herald, where the Merritt city council is sending a warning to the owners of all local hotels, motels and taxi companies to do their part to reduce drug trafficking in the community.
I suggest that the business owners and tax payers of Merritt issue a warning to the elected officials of Merritt that they clean up their act first and do the job they are elected to do rather than push the responsibility on to the tax payers of the city.
Tax payers, do you know that the City of Merritt supports an organization from Kamloops that is responsible for managing a number of BC Housing units in Merritt. In order to fill these units, this organization is bringing known drug users into the community and providing these individuals with housing to receive funding from the federal and provincial governments. The city and RCMP have been well aware of this situation for well over a year, yet have done nothing to correct the situation. In addition the city has also donated tax funds to this organization.
City officials have also lobbied the provincial government to build a drug rehab centre in Merritt, Such a move would only increase the number of drug users in the community and the trafficking of drugs.
Citizens of Merritt, let’s do our part and voice our strong opinion of opposition to the elected officials and make them realize that they can be replaced for failure to do their job in protecting the residents of Merritt.
Ken Achter
Merritt