LETTER: Legislature due for a shake-up after 16 years

Editor,

This election is an important one for rural B.C. and particularly the Nicola Valley. After 16 long years of this Liberal government they say they have done a great job for the economy.

Have you noticed a lot of extra money in your pockets?

Hydro rates have skyrocketed! Where I was paying $60 in the winter months, I now pay that in the summer! ICBC wants a 42 per cent increase. MSP rates have more than doubled. Rental housing is impossible to find, and expensive when you do.

We no longer offer the services we used to: Women have to go to Kamloops to have their babies. Hospital beds are rare, and often taken by people who would be better served at home.

Try to find help for a family member with mental health issues, or a woman with children whose husband just lost his job. Our forestry services have been cut to bare bones, and our welfare services are almost non-existent. Children are dying in care, and we are ignoring the issues.

Meanwhile our MLA is invisible. She said nothing when the modern Tolko mill in Merritt was closed. And now they are sending our logs to an old mill in the Premiers’ riding to be processed. Tolko has gone from a producer of lumber in Merritt to a broker of our raw logs! She said nothing when they were spreading sewer sludge from the coast and West Kelowna on our ranch lands.

The NDP is promising to improve services, and to put our forest workers back to work. And they will do it by taxing those who now get a free ride: the top two per cent and corporations. It’s time they paid their share so the rest of us could reap some of the benefits of living in this province. Sixteen years is long enough! IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE!

Denise Williams

Merritt, B.C.