LETTER: Library lectures offer interesting info for all ages

Editor,

Thank you to the Merritt Public Library for hosting “Alexander the Great: The Man and the Myth;” illustrated lectures by Al Horne.

I was fascinated by Al’s lecture on Oct. 4 and look forward to attending his lectures on Oct. 18 and 25. Al is passionate about this subject and his lecture style is a learning opportunity with humour and knowledge. We are never too young or too old to learn and I am so glad to have this opportunity to learn from Al.

J.E. Hudder

Merritt, B.C.