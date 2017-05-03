LETTER: “No parking” signs pop up along Highway 5A

Editor,

Is it a coincidence or may it be incidental that 32 new “no parking” signs have been posted on a kilometre and a half along Highway 5A near the Corbett Lake Lodge area. It would be uncomfortable to think that there may be there political influence here.

There are no other “no parking” areas anywhere near this area. In fact, there are areas throughout the highways system where parking is allowed that are far more at risk than this area is to the general public; for example, the rapids adjunct to the highway between Spences Bridge and Lytton.



It seems these signs at the Corbett Lake area may be a waste of public resources. The Ministry responsible may want to review their priorities and exactly who it is they represent.

Jack Madryga

Merritt, B.C.