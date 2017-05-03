Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER: Only one option left for Minister of Defence

By on May 3, 2017
Editor,

What advice can be given to a Minister of Defence who deliberately surrendered the moral high ground in a foolish attempt to lionize himself? One word will do: “Resign!” He has become an embarrassment to Canada, a discredit to his former uniform, a liability to the Liberal party and most important of all: a glory-seeking joke to the men and women serving in the Canadian Forces. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s self-serving apology is totally inadequate, just another example of poor judgment.  

Talking about poor judgment, Prime Minister Trudeau went on record saying “…he has my full confidence.” 

By backing Harjit Sajjan’s shameful behaviour, which is bound to result in derisive snickering and disparaging remarks throughout the Canadian Forces, Trudeau has set an extremely low ethical standard. Members of his government have been given the green light to deceive, exaggerate, mislead and misinform Canadians. But I guess Trudeau did that himself during the election.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.

