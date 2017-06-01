LETTER: Provincial politics in a nutshell

Editor;

There once was a man called Andrew Weaver with a bad case of Green party fever. Although he was an eager beaver and wanted to be a high achiever, he didn’t have a political lever, until he put down the receiver after negotiating with John Horgan, the NDP’s current conceiver.

Together they hacked at their election promises with a meat cleaver until each one convinced the other to be a born-again believer.

Then they directed their fury at Christy Clark, the wily Liberal deceiver. Hogan and Weaver are confident they will soon relieve her.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.