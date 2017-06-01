Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER: Provincial politics in a nutshell

LETTER: Provincial politics in a nutshell

By on June 1, 2017
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.

Editor;

There once was a man called Andrew Weaver with a bad case of Green party fever. Although he was an eager beaver and wanted to be a high achiever, he didn’t have a political lever, until he put down the receiver after negotiating with John Horgan, the NDP’s current conceiver.

Together they hacked at their election promises with a meat cleaver until each one convinced the other to be a born-again believer.

Then they directed their fury at Christy Clark, the wily Liberal deceiver. Hogan and Weaver are confident they will soon relieve her.

Lloyd Atkins

Vernon, B.C.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*