LETTER: RE: Softwood dispute a federal issue

This letter is a response to Dan Albas’ MP report from last week.

Editor,

In his less-than-impassioned but amusing Op-Ed piece about the softwood lumber dispute, my good friend MP Dan Albas rather naively argues that the resolution of the dispute was largely, if not entirely, a federal matter. Oh, really? That shows a serious lack of understanding of the softwood file.

According to Mr. Albas, BC NDP Leader John Horgan was “playing politics” because he questioned why Christy Clark refused to travel to Washington to defend B.C.’s interests like her counterparts in Alberta and Saskatchewan had done. In Mr. Albas’ estimation, Mr. Horgan was being a “partisan” because he questioned why Ms. Clark failed to make good on her 2015 pledge to make resolving the softwood lumber dispute her “top priority.”

Instead, in his rush to defend his political provincial cousin, Mr. Albas failed to notice that Christy Clark herself amateurishly claimed that she could get a “good deal” from US President Donald Trump because he was a “builder.” I am sorry, Mr. Albas, but there is nothing “interesting” or “funny” about your suggestion that B.C. voluntarily capitulate our provincial interest to Ottawa.

Good leaders lead, bad leaders capitulate. Christy Clark and the incumbent Liberal MLA capitulated to Tolko as they closed the Merritt mill and eliminated 250 jobs. By contrast as MLA, I saved 100 jobs in the Aspen-Weyco Deal in Merritt, 300 jobs at the JS Jones’ Boston Bar mill, 70 jobs at Lytton Lumber and saved 800 jobs at the Highland Valley Copper Mine in Logan Lake.

With the greatest of respect, resolving the softwood lumber dispute is too important to trust to Ottawa alone. That is why BC NDP Leader John Horgan has pledged to work closely with the federal government and to travel to Washington within 30 days of the BC election to work towards a new deal on softwood. Mr. Horgan has pledged to do his utmost to get a deal that protects jobs in B.C.

A John Horgan BC NDP government will take additional steps to revitalize our forestry industry by:

Providing incentives to B.C. builders who use engineered wood products;

Providing incentives to B.C. companies starting innovative manufacturing operations;

Making sure the B.C. government will also use more B.C. wood in B.C. buildings;

Kick-starting an innovative “Made- in-B.C.” wood products manufacturing industry; and

Promoting the export of B.C.’s outstanding wood products around the world.

The forest industry is too important to the families of the Southern Interior Region to shove to the back burner, as both BC Liberals and Mr. Albas suggest. We just can’t afford another four years of Christy Clark’s indifference toward the security of our forest industry and our workers. Over 30,000 forestry jobs and 100 mills have closed under the BC Liberals’ watch – that’s just wrong.

Christy Clark’s and Mr. Albas’ approach isn’t working. B.C. needs a government led by John Horgan to get this important job done.

Harry Lali