LETTER: More support for fire hall expansion
Editor;
This letter is to support the city’s approval for the fire hall’s expansion (phase 2) for the much-needed upgrades. The men and women firefighters who volunteer their time to get training and to keep Merritt safe surely warrant clean and comfortable living conditions for their own safety and well-being.
Catherine Wayne said it all most eloquently in her letter to the editor on Sept. 21.
Go for the expansion.
Katharine Shewchuk
Merritt, B.C.