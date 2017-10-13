LETTER: Tegart tees off on election finance

Editor,

As a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, I have a front row seat to see the high and lowlights of government. Since the onset of the fall sitting of the legislature, my colleagues and I have asked for supports for rural B.C. in wildfire recovery. We continually hear that the government is “working hard to support rural B.C.” but haven’t really seen that in action.

I have been very disappointed to see that after months of wildfires, the NDP government still has no recovery plan to assist individuals, ranchers, and businesses that have been devastated by our summer of fires. I want you to know that the Interior MLAs are working hard to advocate for wildfire recovery support!

It would appear that the NDP have other priorities. This past week, they released a bill that would redirect millions of tax dollars to support political parties. The move to use public money to finance political parties directly contradicts what was said during the campaign. I cannot stand by this legislation, especially when British Columbians have more urgent needs. I believe that if you want to support a cause or a political party, you should have the choice to do so and not be forced into a choice by government. I expect better from this government. If you agree with me, write to David Eby (david.eby.mla@leg.bc.ca) and let him know that your taxes have a better use than funding political parties.

Jackie Tegart

MLA for Fraser-Nicola