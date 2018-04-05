- Career fair coming to civic centrePosted 8 hours ago
LETTER: Thank you Ian for years of service
Editor,
On behalf of the Love to Dance Society, I would like to thank Ian Webster for his dedicated service over the past five years.
Ian has always shown patience and professionalism while photographing and reporting on our dance performances at Christmas and during the spring metal performance.
We wish you the best in your future endeavours. Feel free to come and film our productions in the future.
Lois Ward, President
Love to Dance Society