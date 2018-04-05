Home   >   Opinion   >   LETTER: Thank you Ian for years of service

LETTER: Thank you Ian for years of service

By on April 5, 2018
The Merritt Herald welcomes your letters, on any subject, addressed to the editor. Letters must be signed and include the writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters may be edited for length, taste and clarity. Please keep letters to 300 words or less. Email letters to: newsroom@merrittherald.com.

 

Editor,

On behalf of the Love to Dance Society, I would like to thank Ian Webster for his dedicated service over the past five years.

Ian has always shown patience and professionalism while photographing and reporting on our dance performances at Christmas and during the spring metal performance.

We wish you the best in your future endeavours. Feel free to come and film our productions in the future.

Lois Ward, President
Love to Dance Society

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *