LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Merritt firefighters deserve congratulations

Editor;

Over the past few months there have been numerous comments and articles in the Merritt Herald regarding the plight of the individuals and illicit drugs. First of all I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Merritt Fire Rescue for not getting involved in the drug issue and secondly for deciding not to administer naloxone to those individuals that overdose. These individuals choose to use the illicit drugs and cause themselves harm and as a result should face their own consequences. It does little good to provide a protection for an overdose as it only allows the individuals to continue with their self-abuse.

It’s sad that they are in this situation, but then again they were originally not forced to use drugs, it was their choice.

Well enough is enough and in general society is fed up with the daily sympathy of the various society’s constantly asking for assistance to help these people, while other groups such as seniors, who worked and built this country, are pushed aside and receive no assistance at all.

Let them overdose, it’s one less individual that will continue to be a burden to society and one less market outlet for the criminals to sell their drugs.

Ken Achter

Merritt