- Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan LakePosted 22 hours ago
- Thieves caught in Coquihalla cattle corral caperPosted 1 day ago
- Ranch rodeo and barrel racing this weekendPosted 1 day ago
- Pozzobon continues to lead the countryPosted 1 day ago
- Lee leads the way for Otters at summer provincialsPosted 1 day ago
- Difficult decisions to be made at Cents’ campPosted 1 day ago
- Union negotiations ongoing with TeckPosted 1 day ago
- Police investigating sudden deathPosted 1 day ago
- Overdose death now linked to fentanylPosted 1 day ago
- New doctor on the way to Logan LakePosted 1 day ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Merritt firefighters deserve congratulations
Editor;
Over the past few months there have been numerous comments and articles in the Merritt Herald regarding the plight of the individuals and illicit drugs. First of all I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Merritt Fire Rescue for not getting involved in the drug issue and secondly for deciding not to administer naloxone to those individuals that overdose. These individuals choose to use the illicit drugs and cause themselves harm and as a result should face their own consequences. It does little good to provide a protection for an overdose as it only allows the individuals to continue with their self-abuse.
It’s sad that they are in this situation, but then again they were originally not forced to use drugs, it was their choice.
Well enough is enough and in general society is fed up with the daily sympathy of the various society’s constantly asking for assistance to help these people, while other groups such as seniors, who worked and built this country, are pushed aside and receive no assistance at all.
Let them overdose, it’s one less individual that will continue to be a burden to society and one less market outlet for the criminals to sell their drugs.
Ken Achter
Merritt
Jillian Beach
August 11, 2016 at 6:56 pm
Mr. Achter, I hope you never have to learn/develop empathy the hard way. Without community supports, those struggling from addiction will have no chance at health, autonomy, or even to give back to the community. I dearly hope that neither you nor someone you love will ever become a “burden to society.”