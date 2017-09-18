LETTER: Upgrades necessary at fire hall

Editor;

My husband and I went to the Merritt fire hall for the open house on Saturday (Sept. 16) to find out about the plans for expansion.

Boy…do they ever need to expand!

The Merritt Fire Department is a VOLUNTEER department. There are a couple of paid positions, but the rest of the 45 member department is made up of community members (both women and men) who are committed to keeping the rest of us safe.

These VOLUNTEERS spend hours and hours training so they know what they need to know in order to efficiently and effectively keep us safe. They risk life and limb not only in the short term when they respond to a call out, but in the long term because they have willingly and selflessly accepted the risk of developing illnesses later in life that result for being exposed to the toxic chemicals produced by burning house siding, burning couch cushions, burning home insulation and Lord knows what else!

At the moment, the 45 members of our fire department return from a fire call all sweaty and smoky and have to get in line to clean up because our current fire hall as ONLY ONE SHOWER! To get to the shower after a call out to a fire, our firefighters have to troop upstairs and through someone’s office to get to that ONE shower! This is ridiculous!

While on site, we met four Work Experience Program firefighters; young guys who have left their homes in other cities to work in Merritt for ten months. These guys are living together in a tiny trailer in the back parking lot at the fire hall. As a Merritt resident, I am kind of embarrassed that this is the best we have to offer to the young men who are helping to protect our population.

I think we need provide our firefighters with the support they need to do their jobs and I think we need to give them whatever approval they need to expand the fire hall as soon as possible.

Catherine Wayne

Merritt, B.C.