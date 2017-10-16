LETTER: Wildlife suffering due to human development

Editor,

I was stunned to see only two Adelie penguin chicks survived this past season, out of a colony of 18,000. They starved to death because the unusual extended seas ice made the trip too far for parents to find krill for the chicks.

WWF is trying to prevent commercial krill fishing in the Antarctic to protect the penguins, so this is another concern. This has to be devastating news for our intrepid leader, Alan Burger, who is an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria and a naturalist in Antartica.

Personally, it bothers me that President Trump has approved the Pebble Gold Mine in Alaska. Originally, the EPA completed an extensive study on the affects on Sockeye salmon and denied the permit for the mine.

The report clearly stated the mine would totally devastate the most abundant and protective Salmon ecosystem in the world.

There was a time when no one really knew what was going on in the world and maybe didn’t care, but those days are over.

This mine may never be developed, but everyone in B.C. should pay attention.

Ginny Prowal

Merritt, B.C.