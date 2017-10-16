- Above and Beyond Awards recognize those who responded to wildfires, floodsPosted 14 hours ago
- RCMP searching for missing man from Spences BridgePosted 14 hours ago
- B.C. salmon farm value growing rapidlyPosted 4 days ago
- B.C. marijuana dispensaries form independent groupPosted 4 days ago
- Highland Valley Copper tells drivers to have a seatPosted 4 days ago
- Columbarium in the works, but unlikely to be complete in 2017Posted 4 days ago
- Break-ins on the rise in MerrittPosted 5 days ago
- Learn from the locals during Small Business WeekPosted 5 days ago
- Merritt to host Canadian High School Finals rodeoPosted 6 days ago
- Burglaries foiled by rude interruptionPosted 6 days ago
LETTER: Wildlife suffering due to human development
Editor,
I was stunned to see only two Adelie penguin chicks survived this past season, out of a colony of 18,000. They starved to death because the unusual extended seas ice made the trip too far for parents to find krill for the chicks.
WWF is trying to prevent commercial krill fishing in the Antarctic to protect the penguins, so this is another concern. This has to be devastating news for our intrepid leader, Alan Burger, who is an adjunct professor at the University of Victoria and a naturalist in Antartica.
Personally, it bothers me that President Trump has approved the Pebble Gold Mine in Alaska. Originally, the EPA completed an extensive study on the affects on Sockeye salmon and denied the permit for the mine.
The report clearly stated the mine would totally devastate the most abundant and protective Salmon ecosystem in the world.
There was a time when no one really knew what was going on in the world and maybe didn’t care, but those days are over.
This mine may never be developed, but everyone in B.C. should pay attention.
Ginny Prowal
Merritt, B.C.