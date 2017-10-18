LETTER: World Polio Day is an opportunity to make a difference

Editor,

Rotary’s World Polio Day is Oct. 24; a day which you can livestream the latest successes on polio eradication from the B&M Gates Foundation HQ in Seattle at 2:30PM.

Thanks to Rotary, many folks will say ‘What’s Polio?”

But even though we have eradicated it in over 122 countries, it is still endemic in 3: Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Pakistan. Largely because superstitions and internal conflict have made it perilous and almost impossible for Rotary volunteers to visit villages and administer the oral vaccine to kids (kids under five are the most susceptible to the virus). And that virus can return to any country, anytime if carried by an unsuspecting tourist or worker. That means Canada too, your kids and grand-kids.

There’s no cure for Polio; only the vaccines developed in the 1860’s by Drs. Salk and Sabin (heroes!) Over one million Rotarians worldwide have contributed over $1.7 billion to date and we’ll will raise another $150 million by 2020. Every dollar we raise is doubled by the Gates Foundation.

2.5 million kids have been immunized so far, at a cost of $0.60 per child. Polio cases have been reduce by 99.9 per cent but we won’t stop until it’s 100 per cent for a three year duration. Then we celebrate!

If you wish to help, just go online to Rotary World Polio Day or contact me and I’ll help you.

Please do what you can. Thanks.

Darch Oborne

Merritt, B.C.