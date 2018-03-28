LETTER: Youth on the right side of change

Editor,

We retired to Merritt four years ago from Victoria. I taught junior high and middle school for 33 years there. During that period, we continually taught against the bias, prejudice and violence shown to students and teachers who were secretly members of the LGBTQ+ community.

During the last 10 years of my career, we were finally seeing improvements. I taught many gay students and worked alongside several openly gay teachers.

The inclusive community of school provided a safe environment for everyone. School District 62 (Sooke) regularly participates in the Victoria pride parade. In fact, most pride parades in Canada have school district participation.

Today I was heartened to see the centre spread of the Merritt Herald showing that our business community supports inclusiveness. They don’t seem to be worried that some other interest group might want to have access to the newspaper.

The rainbow sidewalks in Vancouver have not given rise to other special interest sidewalks. Why does Merritt city council use that as an excuse to prohibit a rainbow sidewalk here?

The letter to the editor by Melody Dawn Johnson broke my heart (‘Change has to start somewhere in Merritt’). Here in Merritt I see confederate flags and warnings on the front bumpers of vehicles. Does council see this as a good thing? When we as a community reject our redneck attitudes, Merritt will become a welcoming place to live.

As of now, I am beginning to regret ever moving here. Come on Merritt. Now is the time to show other communities who we really are.

Ken Wayne

Merritt