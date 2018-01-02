LETTERS: Locals sound off on fire hall borrowing

Editor,

I know you have had news articles related to this city initiative.

Hopefully you will consider following up with a reminder to the electorate that the City will proceed with borrowing $2,209,000, with interest over 25 years, over 3 million to improve the fire hall, unless 556 people sign and submit an Alternate Approval Form to city hall, by 4:30 pm, Jan. 19.

Richie Gage,

Merritt, B.C.

Editor,

Firefighters in the city of Merritt provide their service, based in a fire hall that has not, except for an extra vehicle bay, seen a significant expansion or upgrade in over 45 years.

Currently there is a petition circulating opposing improvements to the firehall which would rectify its many shortcomings, which include protection for the firefighter’s health and safety as it relates to exposure to carcinogens and overcrowded facilities.

Why anyone would do this is beyond me and is actually quite frustrating. A misguided attempt to save tax dollars would be my guess. Isn’t this exactly what we raise tax dollars for? This expenditure represents a solid investment in the community and our firefighters health and safety.

Just as Merritt’s firefighters leave that hall every day and night, every season, to protect us and our families, the citizens of Merritt should take this opportunity to provide protection and support for our firefighters.

I would hope that citizens of Merritt would not sign this petition. It would be far better for us to show our commitment to our firefighters and the much needed expansion of the firehall.

Ross Fairweather,

Merritt, B.C.

Editor,

Last week I was given a petition to sign opposing the expansion of our local fire hall.

I may have signed that paper not being completely aware of the facts. However, I know this firsthand now since I have family in the department. They and their colleagues are our first responders, responding to over 700 calls this year.

I didn’t know they train, learn, eat, and hold their meetings amongst contaminated gear. There must be a designated area for these carcinogens, so they are not exposed to the toxic gases coming off their gear. Firefighters already have a higher risk for cancer than the general public. Why put them at further risk?

Also, 20 per cent of the firefighters are female. There are no accommodations for changing or showering after a fire call. Over 45 firefighters in total share one shower and one toilet each.

The men and woman of the Work Experience Program (WEP) come from all over Canada to one of the nation’s best training facilities, right here in the Nicola Valley. Here for one year, they commit over 10,000 hours, 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday, doing extensive training, apparatus maintenance and ensuring the fastest call response time possible. They live in is a small mobile trailer on site that isn’t suitable for 5 members, especially of mixed gender. They are unpaid and provide their own food.

I ask citizens of Merritt to reconsider signing the petition to stop the expansion of the fire hall. This is for the men and woman who put their lives on the line everyday and night to serve us in our community. If you don’t know the facts, please don’t sign the petition. Thank you.

Berva Armitage,

Merritt, B.C.