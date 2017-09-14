License plate swap leads to police warning

A Merritt man in the process of renewing his car insurance realized his license plates had been stolen after noticing the ones attached to his car weren’t his own.

“The plates that were put on his vehicle were [originally] attached to a stolen vehicle out of Summerland,” RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

That vehicle had been reported stolen on Aug. 24, and the local man reported his plates stolen on Monday (Sept. 11).

“Whoever stole that truck probably just switched the plates out,” said Dunsmore, adding that people should periodically check to make sure their license plate numbers and insurance decal are accurate.

Dunsmore said thieves will often swap plates when they steal a car in order to elude police.