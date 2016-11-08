Lights, decorations stolen from BC Ambassador Program storage unit

Thousands of dollars worth of lighting and decorations have been stolen from the BC Ambassador Program’s storage unit at Hack Holdings Mini Storage on Pooley Avenue.

The Ambassadors Program offers British Columbians aged 17 to 23 the chance to earn bursaries and develop their leadership skills in a community-oriented competition, hosted each summer in Merritt.

Program co-ordinator Teresa Dares said 23 community signs worth about $230 each, a spotlight, electrical cords and other stage lighting and decorations were stolen.

Dares estimates that about $7,500 worth of items were taken from the storage unit, which had its lock cut.

“The thing that gets me about it is that none of this is going to be of any value to anyone other than the spotlight. That’s the only thing, in my opinion, they could sell,” Dares said.

She is asking the public to keep an eye out for the items, noting most of the items were in grey bins with green lids and a big red one.

“Come August, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said.

“There’s no way I can replace these community signs. Not at this time,” Dares said.

She said she was notified of the break-in by Robert Hack from Hack Holdings Mini Storage yesterday (Nov. 7).

Hack told the Herald that yesterday he noticed Dare’s storage locker and another unit had been broken into. Items stolen from the other locker include tires, he said.

Hack said he has received lists of stolen items from Dares and the other client, and while he hasn’t filed a police report yet, he intends to.

“We’re just reviewing our cameras right now, so we can give the RCMP something to go on,” said Hack.