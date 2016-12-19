“Like a slow death:” reflecting on the last days at Tolko

The impending closure of Tolko in Merritt brought up a mix of emotions for mill worker Eddy Watkinson during the last two weeks of operation.

“Sad and excited and scared — just a lot of different emotions,” he said.

The last logs went through the sawmill earlier this month and employees were busy last week shutting down the operation, which officially closed Friday (Dec. 16).

“It’s been like a slow death in a way because going to the mill it’s so quiet and you’re always used to it being so loud,” said Watkinson.

Friday was an uncharacteristically sad day in the workplace, as Watkinson had to say goodbye to the many friends he’s made at the mill over the course of his 17-year-career.

Watkinson plans on taking a short break to enjoy the holiday season with friends and family, and begin the new year trying to figure out what comes next for the 41-year-old father of one.

Originally from Lillooet, Watkinson has been a blue collar worker his whole life, and moved to Merritt specifically to work at the mill.

He plans to take advantage of a program set up by the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT), through which Tolko employees will have access to specific training courses in various fields — free of charge.

“I just went up to NVIT and signed up for the courses they’re offering for the Tolko workers there, and I’ll see how that goes,” Watkinson told the Herald Friday afternoon.

The courses will begin in mid-January, and run until March, said John Chenoweth, dean of community education and trades at NVIT.

“We’re providing a construction craft worker level one, as well as providing a number of industry certifications, such as first aid, confined space, fall protection,” said Chenoweth. “Some [courses] tailored towards the oil and gas industry. There will be about 10 to 12 certifications. We’re also going to provide some essential skills training and work place essentials, and that’ll start mid-January.”

Given his experience, Watkinson feels he could probably find another mill job — and has even applied to a few of Tolko’s other operations in the southern Interior — but is considering a possible career change.

“They say [when] one door’s closing, another one opens. Well I feel like one door’s closing, but I got like a thousand doors in front of me [and] I’m just trying to pick which one to open,” he said.