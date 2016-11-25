Lions looking to launch Merritt club

The Lions Club International is set to celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2017, and some Lions from a neighbouring community would like to mark the occasion by helping to restart the Merritt chapter of the well-known service club.

Howard Swaren, Gerald Hennings, and Ken Desjardine of the Kamloops Aberdeen Lions (one of five different Lions chapters currently operating in Kamloops), are soliciting interest from locals in Merritt about the possibility of getting the club started again, after the Merritt branch folded in 2013.

The service club was active within Merritt, after the local chapter was officially incorporated in 1962. Perhaps the crowning achievement of this iteration of the Merritt Lions would be the creation of Lions Memorial Park – which continues to bear the namesake of the club.

But as membership dwindled, and people were unable to pay dues, the Merritt chapter was on the brink of folding, said Judy Fischer, the last president for the Merritt chapter of the Lions Club. Then, in 2012, a break-in at the rodeo grounds where the Lions Clubs were headquartered pushed the club’s precarious financial situation into an unmitigated disaster.

“We had the big shed where our equipment was, and we also had a cookhouse,” explained Fischer. “They stole all our food, which was three grands’ worth. We had a rodeo coming up that weekend. Wednesday night they broke in, police said they’d keep an eye on it because they didn’t take much the first time.”

But the thieves returned the next night anyway, and the club never recovered from the loss.

“It was hard, I was basically taking money out of my own pockets,” explained Fischer.

But for the Kamloops Aberdeen Lions – Swaren, Hennings and Desjardine – now is the time to get the Merritt branch started again, in time for the Lions International to mark their 100th anniversary in 2017.

While 20 members are necessary for the club to be considered a stand-alone chapter, like the Aberdeen Lions in Kamloops, a branch club would only need 10 members to be recognized by the international organization, explained Desjardine.

“We would like to see it, because there is lots to be said about Merritt and what the Lions did in the past,” said Hennings, who currently serves as the president of the Aberdeen chapter of the Lions Club.

Part of the advantage of starting the Merritt club as a branch club of the Aberdeen Lions would be that the two clubs would be able to share expertise, while more experienced members from the Aberdeen branch could offer guidance to newer Lions in Merritt, explained Swaren, the past president of the Aberdeen Lions.

Despite Merritt being home to several branches of different service clubs, including the Elks, the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Rotary Club, the Kamloops Aberdeen Lions see a niche for a potential Merritt Lions to fill in the community.

“None of the service clubs are in competition. We’re not competing for members; we’re not competing for projects. They have their projects, we have our projects,” said Desjardine, currently the secretary for the Lions Club in Aberdeen. “Often times there are situations, like at the food bank, where that’s totally separate from Rotary or Lions or anything like that, and we all participate in that because it’s service work for the community. “

Asked why a prospective member in Merritt would be drawn to the Lions Club, Swaren answered simply: for fun, and because it makes a difference in your community.

The trio of Aberdeen Lions are aiming to meet with interested Merritt residents sometime in January – as interest comes in, a date will be set, explained Hennings.

In the meantime, Merrittonians who are interested in restarting the Merritt chapter of the Lions International should send an email to Swaren at lee-how@telus.net or to Hennings at gerald_hennings@shaw.ca.