Live music triple bill coming to Merritt tomorrow night

While Merritt’s sports fans were tickled pink earlier this week when the Centennials swept the West Kelowna Warriors in round one of the BCHL playoffs, music fans in Merritt will have something of their own to celebrate this week.

Three Kamloops-based bands will be appearing on one bill, at a show at the Culture Club on Granite Avenue, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on March 10.

Headlining the show — and making their return to Merritt a few months short of a year after they played their first show together at the Culture Club — will be JP Lancaster’s group, At Mission Dolores.

Lancaster, a former Merritt resident himself, has described the band’s sound as a “variation of psychedelic pop,” which borrows sounds from surf-rock and the popular music of the 1970s.

Speaking to the Herald over the phone ahead of the show, Lancaster said the band would be promoting their new EP titled Hideous Fiends.

The second release for At Mission Dolores could prove to be a departure from their debut album, said Lancaster. While the self-titled debut was released in October last year, Lancaster himself had performed most of the parts on the album.

Hideous Fiends on the other hand, represents a more collaborative approach. All four songs on the album were recorded live in studio, which lends a different, less produced feel to the EP, he said.

The last time the band came through Merritt was in October, when they piled into Brambles Cafe and Bakery to showcase their debut album alongside a video montage created by Lancaster and At Mission Dolores drummer Jared Doherty.

On this trip, Lancaster said he hopes to be bringing along physical copies of Hideous Fiends on cassette tape — as the band will be releasing the EP through Lancaster’s new publishing company: Factotum CO.

Each cassette will come with a digital download code for the EP, but Lancaster explained that each cassette will sound slightly different because the production settings were slightly altered for each tape.

Apart from Lancaster, Merrittonians might recognize a couple other members of At Mission Dolores, with Maggie Ollek (electric organ) and Abby Wale (vocals) also have roots in the Nicola Valley.

At Mission Dolores will be joined at the show by Bryden Scott — a solo artist whose work is inspired by Bruce Springsteen — and Echo Beach.

Echo Beach was described by Lancaster as a four-piece group which draws influence from ’50s rock n’ roll and ‘60s twang. All three performances will balance each other out, explained Lancaster, with Scott serving as the singer-songwriter, Echo Beach providing the high-energy set, and At Mission Dolores closing things out with a more cerebral, immersive sound.

Tickets for the show are available at the door, or ahead of time at Brambles Cafe and Bakery. You can sample songs from At Mission Dolores’ self-titled debut here.