LNIB byelection this Saturday

This weekend will be a bit of deja vu for members of the Lower Nicola Band.

A byelection is being held Saturday (April 22) to fill the vacant councillor position left by Nicholas Peterson, who has left council for personal reasons, just seven months into the council term.

“Nicholas moved back to his other home in Utah with his family,” said Chief Aaron Sam.

The list of seven candidates vying to replace him is a veritable who’s who of who didn’t get elected the last time LNIB members went to the polls.

Clyde Sam, Richard Jackson Jr., Stuart Jackson, Hrolfe Joe, Robert Sterling Jr., and Molly Toodlican all ran for a seat on council back in October during the regular election. Connie Joe wasn’t on the list of candidates in the last election.

If that last vote is any indication, two former councillors would appear to be the front runners ahead of Saturday’s byelection. Molly Toodlican and Robert Sterling Jr. each received 128 votes — just shy of Peterson’s 131, which was the least of the seven elected to council.

Clyde Sam is also a member of the previous council, but his votes totalled just 100 in the election.

Stuart Jackson had 113 votes in that election, Richard Jackson Jr. had 92 and Hrolfe Joe had 72 votes in their bids for a seat at the council table.

Whoever wins the vacant council seat this weekend will have big shoes to fill, said Chief Aaron Sam.

“It was great to have [Peterson] on council. I worked with him on a regular basis. It is going to be a tough position to fill, but at the same time we have many qualified candidates. I look forward to the results and getting the new councillor at the table, starting as soon as next Tuesday night so our council can get to work,” said Chief Sam.

Peterson resigned from council earlier this year, triggering the by-election.

Voting takes place at the Lower Nicola Band Hall in Shulus from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday (April 22) with the ballot count to follow.

People can also send in a mail-in ballot ahead of time.

All questions should be directed to electoral officer Raymond Phillips by calling the toll free number 1-855-355-2471.