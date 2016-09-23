LNIB holds all candidates forum

About 45 people came out to the Lower Nicola Band’s (LNIB) all-candidates forum on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the band’s school.

Most of the 22 candidates for councillor attended along with all three people in the running for the position of chief.

Candidates had three minutes to address the crowd — each taking turns introducing themselves, before discussing what issues are important and what they can bring to the council table.

A variety of topics and issues were touched on by the candidates.

Council candidate William Bose said that despite being a hunter and fisherman who loves the land, he understands that they need big industry in the valley.

Lucinda Seward, who has been a councillor in the past, said she’d like to see the band move forward with an elders home, which she said had been on the table for many years.

Shane Coutlee, who sits on the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology board of directors said not enough LNIB members are graduating from high school.

Rona Sterling Collins said the band needs to look at equality for all band members whether or not they live on reserve, noting there’s limited on reserve housing.

The LNIB currently has approximately 950 eligible voters and 550 live off reserve.

Current councillor Robert Sterling Jr. said he felt that the band’s identity, land and name are threatened by the other four bands in the Nicola Valley and doesn’t like the idea of collaboration with them.

Multiple candidates also mentioned the need for young people to get more involved with the Lower Nicola Band.

Chief candidates Spence Coutlee incumbent Aaron Sam and current councillor Arthur Dick each made a speech and answered questions.

“Whenever I do anything, I try to be matter of fact,” Dick told the crowd. “If there’s hearsay, I check it out he said,” adding that that’s what leadership is all about.

In his address to the crowd, Coutlee said he thinks the band has been giving away opportunities with contracts they have signed. Sam disagreed with Coutlee, saying the band hasn’t signed away any potential money.

Sam said he thinks he and the current council have done some great things, noting that the recent agreement with Highland Valley Copper opens the door to band members who don’t have a Grade 12 education to work there. He said that agreement also gives the band a say when it comes to the mine’s environmental impact.

Any Lower Nicola Indian Band member who is 18 on or before election day is entitled to vote.

Advanced polls are open on Saturday (Sept. 24) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lower Nicola Band Hall.

The general election takes place Oct. 1 with polls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lower Nicola Band Hall.

The elected chief and council will serve a three year term.