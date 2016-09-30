LNIB observes Orange Shirt Day

Recalling her time in residential school still brings tears to Doreen Sterling’s eyes.

Today (Sept. 30) is Orange Shirt Day, and it is a time to remember the First Nations children who were taken from their families, and shipped off to schools in which they were isolated from those loved ones, their culture and their spiritual beliefs.

Sterling, the second youngest of nine children, was forced to attend residential school in Kamloops for three years back in the early 1970s from ages 13 to 16, but the impact the residential school system had on her life started long before that.

All of Sterling’s siblings attended residential school, and she said that she didn’t really get to know them until she was a teenager.

“My mom and myself and a couple of other [people in our] family would plant a garden, and then these strange people would show up in the summertime and they’d eat our garden,” Sterling said. “Those were my older brothers and sisters that were in residential school,” she said adding that they’d come home for the summer and in September they’d have to leave for months.

This afternoon, Sterling and about 50 other people gathered at the community health services centre off Highway 8 and participated in a march to Johnny’s on the Rez corner store in recognition of Orange Shirt Day.

Participants held up a banner at the front of the march covered with the names of residential school survivors.

Sterling’s son Robert said that Orange Shirt Day is a positive because it sheds light on what was a dark chapter in Canadian history.

“If it causes somebody to ask the question, ‘what happened?’ then I think it’s a good thing, and I’ve tried to encourage a lot of my aunts and uncles and my mom to tell that story because it’s not taught in schools, it’s not taught to the general public,” Sterling said, adding that there should be a greater effort to get that information out there.

Orange Shirt Day was first launched in 2013 in Williams Lake to remember all residential school survivors and has since spread across B.C. It was inspired by the story of Phyllis Webstad, who was stripped of her new orange shirt on her first day of residential school.