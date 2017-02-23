LNIB to vote on agreement with Kinder Morgan

While Kinder Morgan’s TransMountain pipeline project has received approval from both federal and provincial governments it has yet to see support from any of the five Nicola Valley First Nations bands.

That could change this weekend as Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) members vote today through Saturday at 8 p.m. in a referendum that will determine whether or not the band accepts a mutual benefit agreement from the company.

The referendum has major implications for the pipeline project, as the proposed route passes through three of the band’s reserves.

LNIB Chief Aaron Sam said the decision is an important one.

“This is an agreement that if ratified, or not ratified, is going to have an effect on our lands and our waters and our people for generations to come,” Sam said.

Sam pointed out that the question on the referendum is focused on the agreement on the table and not the project itself.

“The question is whether they support the agreement or not, it isn’t whether community members support the project or not,” Sam said.

The benefit agreement will be terminated if it doesn’t receive majority approval in the referendum, and Kinder Morgan will inform the National Energy Board that LNIB’s conditional support has been revoked.

Sam said if the vote is no, he and council will re-evaluate what their next steps will be, noting that one can’t assume a no vote means the band will oppose the pipeline.

“There’s lots of different options that we may consider,” Sam said.

If it’s approved, however, the agreement will remain in place for 20 years with the possibility of an extension being negotiated after 18 years.

He said the agreement may still be terminated if the band is not satisfied with the amount of work and contract opportunities allotted to the band.

The agreement contains benefits such as having LNIB-approved environmental monitors on site during all construction in LNIB territory, and employment and training opportunities for band members.

The deal also contains financial compensation consisting of various payments over the life of the agreement, including ones for upgrades to the band’s firehall.

Kinder Morgan would also build a bridge over Juliette Creek and a power line on LNIB territory, which will both be transferred into LNIB ownership.

Nicola Valley bands voicing concerns, issuing legal challenges over Trans Mountain pipeline

The other four bands in the Nicola Valley currently each have some concerns that have not yet been met regarding the Trans Mountain project.

Both the Coldwater Band, and Upper Nicola Band have filed applications challenging the federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain expansion project in federal court.

“The existing Kinder Morgan pipeline was built through our reserve, and above our aquifer, at a time when it was illegal for us to vote or hire a lawyer,” Chief Lee Spahan of the Coldwater Band stated in an email on Jan. 17. “Due to its location the expansion poses even greater risk to our drinking water.”

The band’s lawyer in this challenge, Matthew Kirchner, told the Herald the applications made by these two bands have been approved to proceed to court.

Upper Nicola Chief Harvey McLeod said the band’s application is on the federal consultation process on the pipeline.

“We feel that we weren’t given ample opportunity to talk with the Crown,” said Harvey.

McLeod told the Herald that the current pipeline passes through 111 kilometres of the band’s traditional territory.

The Upper Nicola Band had an impact benefit agreement from Kinder Morgan on the table, and was set to vote on it last November, but postponed that vote at the last minute to give its members more time to better understand the impacts of the project.

Last weekend members of the Shackan Band voted against signing a community benefit agreement with Kinder Morgan.

Shackan Band Chief Percy Joe said the agreement had monetary benefits and procurement of work on the project, but some band members felt those benefits wouldn’t be enough to overcome the infringement the pipeline would have on the band’s traditional territory.

The pipeline isn’t going to cross through Shackan’s reserve, Joe said.

“We have band members that are deadly opposed to [the pipeline],” said Joe.

The Herald has yet to hear back from Nooaitch Indian Band Chief Marcel Shackelly regarding his band’s stance on a community benefit agreement with Kinder Morgan.

The Trans Mountain expansion would “twin” the existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which runs from the Alberta border through Kamloops to the Burrard Inlet.

Construction is expected to get underway this September.

Trans Mountain hosted a drop-in information session on Wednesday night to discuss construction plans in Merritt, including local accommodation for workers, environmental protection and reclamation management, direct economic benefits and the pipeline routing.