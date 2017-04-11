- Election kicks off with promises, ralliesPosted 2 hours ago
Loaded gun found during police bar walk
The youthful appearance of two brothers sitting at a table in a local bar drew the attention of police, which led to the discovery of a loaded handgun.
At about 1 a.m. last Saturday (April 8) Merritt RCMP officers were conducting a bar walk at the Coldwater Hotel when they noticed two individuals who looked underage.
“The members were going to go over and just talk to them and check their ID and make sure they were old enough to be in there,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore.
As they approached, however, the two men bolted for the door.
“The [officers] chased them and caught them at the back door and then there was a bit of a scuffle with them,” said Dunsmore.
Police discovered a loaded .32 revolver, a knife and a quantity of cash, upon searching the older of the two men.
As a result, police have charged Johnny Drynock, 22, from New Westminster with possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon — which was the knife — and breach of probation.
His brother Michael Drynock, 21, from Merritt was also charged with a breach of probation, as well as obstructing a police officer, said Dunsmore.
Both men will appear in court Thursday (April 13), Dunsmore told the Herald.
The Merritt RCMP’s bar walk program involves police watching out for underage drinkers, people being over served, fights and anyone asleep at a table.
Finding people in possession of weapons, however, is a rarity.
“It’s not something that we would commonly see,” said Dunsmore.