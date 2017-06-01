Loader stolen from Sagebrush golf course

Police are searching for a Bobcat loader stolen from the Sagebrush golf course sometime overnight.

The white and orange 2007 Bobcat S300 skid-steer loader was last seen at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (May 31) by employees leaving the site, said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunmore.

“It looks like the point of entry was [by] foot on a grassy hill from [Highway] 5A,” said Dunsmore. She said it’s believed a vehicle was driven through a gate and the Bobcat was loaded on to a flat deck before being hauled away.

Dunsmore said the loader may have been damaged in the process as the smashed remains of an amber turn signal were found on the ground.

“I don’t imagine anybody was just driving by and noticed it up there. It’s probably something that they had been looking at for some time,” said Dunsmore. “I think they would have had to come prepared, so [the culprit’s] probably somebody that’s been there before or familiar with the golf course,” she said.

The loader is worth about $45,000 and the theft was reported to Merritt RCMP at about 7:30 a.m. this morning, she told the Herald.

Police are making neighbourhood inquiries and the file is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Sagebrush golf course is owned by real estate development company Newmark Group, and was closed for a second consecutive season in 2016 due to ongoing construction work.

Sagebrush general manager Scott Masse told the Herald in April there is still no exact timeline in place to open the course for play.