Local bowlers strike it rich at Capri Lanes in Kelowna

Three bowlers from the Merritt Bowling Centre, (shown above) Jordan Pinto, Phil McDougall and Jerrid Chandler, travelled to Kelowna on Feb. 4 to compete in a singles money competition.

A total of 23 bowlers from throughout the Interior took part in the one-day event, which was held at the Capri Lanes. Thirty-two-year-old Chandler was the top Merritt finisher, placing second overall in the scratch competition with a total eight-game pin count of 2,115 and a tournament average of 264.

Twenty-seven-year-old McDougall finished seventh (1,947 and 243) and 26-year-old Pinto 11th (1,928 and 241). In the pins-over-average event, it was Chandler again leading the way with a +275, good for third place. McDougall wasn’t far behind in fifth place with a +195, while Pinto finished up in 12th at +40.

Chandler and Pinto will join forces with fellow Merrittonians Mark Pattison and Stuart Cornies to enter a four-member team competition at the Village Lanes in Chase on the Feb. 24 to 26 weekend. It will be a match-play event, with a minimum of nine games. On March 4, several bowlers from Merritt will be travelling to Salmon Arm for a 12-game singles event.