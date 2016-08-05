Local church group shipping off to Guatemala

A 17-member team from the Nicola Valley Evangelical Free Church (NVEFC) are on their way to Tactic, Guatemala today, donating their time, money and labour to help improve the lives of impoverished people in the area.

The group from the NVEFC will be working with Impact Ministries, a ministry founded by a husband and wife team originally from Kamloops, B.C., now living in Tactic, a small municipality in Guatemala, with a population of about 27,500. The couple founded Impact Ministries in 2000, when they drove down to Guatemala from Kamloops in a Windstar van, their three children in tow, laying the foundations for the ministry, which now boasts 10 schools and over 1500 pupils.

One of the team members travelling to Guatemala is Ashley Fulcher, a local nurse who works at the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre. This trip will mark her eighth journey to Guatemala to work with Impact Ministries — an experience she said has helped shaped the direction of her life.

Fulcher has seen firsthand the growth of the ministry, and the people in Tactic, since her first trip to the Central American country.

“It always amazes me when we go down there, It’s totally blossomed,” she said. “I’m really thankful to be going down again. Someone asked, ‘Why do you keep going to Guatemala?’ We just love the people down there. It really does make sense what [Impact Ministries] is doing down there — it’s not a top-down approach. We’re not going to come in and change the world down there. It’s more that we walk away the ones who have changed — it impacts our lives more.”

Fulcher is looking forward to working together with her mother and sister, who are also going on the trip this time.

The Merritt team is a mix of families, teens, and people from different professional backgrounds. Some of the group have already worked in Guatemala with Impact Ministries, but some on are on the trip for the first time. The Merritt team will primarily assist with manual labour projects, and construction work on the schools and churches in Tactic. But the group has also designed programming for the children’s ministry, which will include games, bible stories, singing and puppet shows.

Thanks to fundraising from individuals and groups in the Nicola Valley, the group will be bringing down a bevy of supplies for the Guatemalan people, including school supplies, uniforms, and three fifty-pound boxes of medication from Health Partners International of Canada (worth approximately $20,000). And in true Canadian fashion, many of the supplies will be transported in hockey bags.

As a registered nurse, Fulcher is especially aware of the challenges facing the Guatemalan health care system. In addition to the medication, the Merritt team is bringing hand made quilts and baby-care packages to distribute to people in the local hospital.

“I remember one time, I went there, and there was a nurse just standing there, bagging a kid — providing the kid’s breath,” explained Fulcher. “And I came home, and I thought, ‘Did I just see that? Was that for real?’ The next time I went, there was two kids being bagged. We’re very fortunate here for sure.”

A real sense of perspective is one of the most valuable things people on the trip will take away from the experience in Tactic, said Fulcher.

“I can honestly say that it’s changed my life,” she explained. “Obviously part of [Impact Ministries’] goal is to impact the Guatemalans, that’s a given. But another one of their goals is to impact the groups that do come down, and to change their individual lives. Like I truly think it has encouraged me to go into nursing.”