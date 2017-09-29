Local cowboys and cowgirls clean up at Little Britches

It was another banner year for young Nicola Valley competitors in B.C. Little Britches Rodeo.

Following the final event of the season in Barriere on the Sept. 9 and 10 weekend, no fewer than four local cowboys and cowgirls were crowned individual event champions.

Leading the way was Merritt’s Kelsey Starrs, who won the junior girls’ goat tail tying overall title and finished second in the all-around competition for her age group. In addition, Starrs won an award for the fastest time this season in junior girls’ pole bending.

Starrs’ victory in the goat tail tying event came with considerable drama. One week prior to Barriere, her horse Skylar was kicked by another horse while out in pasture, and was unable to compete.

Fortunately, the Garthwaite family from Mamette Lake was able to loan Starrs their horse Reno for the Little Britches finals.

Starrs managed an eighth-place finish on Reno in Barriere, and the valuable three points were just enough to hold off second-place overall finisher — Macy Freemantle from Surrey — by two points, 84.5 to 82.5.

“Kelsey and Reno were the perfect team,” said Kelsey’s mom, Tanya.

A trio of senior boys from the Merritt area were also first-place finishers — Tryton Bose in the stake race, Bryce Garcia in goat tying and Troy Holmes in chute dogging.

In total, Nicola Valley participants achieved 37 top-10 season-ending finishes in Little Britches Rodeo this year.