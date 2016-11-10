Local lacrosse players among the best in field

A trio of Merritt field lacrosse players are off to the provincial championships in February.

Competing for the Kamloops U18 team, Tom Girard, Xni Grismer-Voght and Dakota Grismer-Voght helped their team place first at the Okanagan championships on the weekend.

The Kamloops squad defeated North Okanagan in semi-final action on Sunday morning, then upset a combined Penticton/Kelowna side in the championship game in the afternoon. Penticton/Kelowna had placed first in regular-season play with an 11-1 record, followed by Kamloops at 8-3.

All three Merritt players travel to Kamloops twice weekly for afternoon/evening practices. Games are usually played on Sundays in Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm or Penticton. In addition to attending provincials, the Kamloops team is also headed to tournaments in Richmond this coming weekend, and in Seattle in early December.