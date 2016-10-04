Local man charged for possession of stolen property

A suspicious-looking snooze led to the arrest of a 63-year-old local man for possession of stolen property last night (Oct. 3).

Police received a call from staff at the Extra Foods grocery store at about 8 p.m. reporting that there was a strange looking vehicle in the parking lot, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“It looked like a male was sleeping in the car,” Dunsmore said.

She said police attended the scene and looked up the vehicle’s license plates, which turned out to be stolen from the Lower Mainland.

“But the vehicle itself wasn’t attached to the plates,” Dunsmore said.

The man was charged with possession of stolen property for the stolen plates, but was able to produce documents showing he owned the vehicle, Dunsmore said.

However, the vehicle was uninsured and the man was prohibited from driving, she said.

The 63-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Merritt next month.