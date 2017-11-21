Local man charged for stabbing family member with knife

A 27-year-old Merritt man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a family member in the neck with a paring knife.

Skyler Washington faces charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats for the incident which occurred at a residence on the Nooaitch reserve on Friday (Nov. 17), RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“There was some drinking and there was a fight between Skyler and another family member [who] was stabbed with the paring knife. [Washington] made some threats with the knife as well, said Dunsmore.

She said Washington also faces five counts of breaching a recognizance order.

The injuries to the relative were minor, Dunsmore said.

“He was stabbed in the neck. There were lacerations, but [the knife] didn’t hit any major organs,” she said. “It’s still a serious offence.”

Dunsmore said Washington is being held in custody and made a court appearance today for a bail hearing.

The incident is the second time this year Washington has been charged with aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing someone.

Washington still faces charges from July for an incident that occurred at a house party in Lower Nicola where he is said to have stabbed a friend in the abdomen after an alcohol-fuelled altercation.