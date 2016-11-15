Local man facing charges for pointing loaded rifle

A local man is facing charges for pointing a loaded rifle at another man during a house party in Lower Nicola.

Police were called to a residence on Turner Avenue on Thursday night (Nov. 10) where two men got into an altercation.

“One of the males got a gun from the residence and was pointing it and trying to get the other male to leave,” said Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“Nobody was injured, but one male was arrested and is being charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose,” she said.

The rifle was loaded, Dunsmore said.

The 36-year-old local man was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14 in Merritt.