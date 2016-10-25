Local man facing charges after road rage incident

A local man was arrested yesterday afternoon (Oct. 24) after an incident of road rage in downtown Merritt at the intersection of Garcia Street and Quilchena Avenue.

When the 35-year old man did not stop at the stop sign on Garcia Street, and proceeded to turn right onto Quilchena Avenue, he cut off another vehicle headed in the same direction already in the intersection, RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald.

The driver of this vehicle honked his horn and braked, but ran into the back of the 35-year-old’s car.

“There was a confrontation with both drivers at that point,” Flemming said.

The 35-year-old threw a punch at the other driver, who managed to duck out of the way.

However, the other driver’s adult daughter then exited the vehicle and was backhanded by 35-year-old, Flemming said.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. and Flemming said witnesses to the incident intervened verbally and the man remained at the scene until police arrived and arrested him.

“The public was sort of Johnny on the spot,” Flemming said.

He said multiple witnesses gave the same account of the incident.

Flemming said the man was also wanted for breaching a community sentence order and for uttering threats.

The 35-year-old man is facing charges of assault, uttering threats, and breaching both his probation and the community sentence order.

He made his first appearance in court in Kamloops this morning.