Local massage clinic operator facing sexual assault charges

A local business owner has been charged with four counts of sexual assault stemming from separate alleged incidents that occurred in Merritt earlier this year.

Michael Jolly, who owns A&M Holistic Wellness and ran unsuccessfully for mayor back in 2014, is alleged to have committed the offences between September and October.

Victims reported being sexually assaulted by Jolly while receiving massage treatments at A&M Holistic Wellness, stated an RCMP press release.

The names of the four victims have been withheld due to a court ordered publication ban, and the Merritt RCMP are continuing their investigation into allegations of sexual assaults in an effort to confirm whether other victims exist.

“There is a publication ban that is in place to protect the identities of the victims involved,” RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told the Herald. “We have been able to and legally are able to take the steps, however, to advise the public of the continuance and existence of this investigation in order to establish whether or not we’ve got other victims who have not come forward to date.”

Moskaluk said given that multiple clients have come forward with these allegations it’s plausible other offences were committed that haven’t been reported to police.

“This is a commercial establishment that has been in operation throughout this year,” said Moskaluk. “We do need to fully establish whether or not we have other victims that have been reluctant to come forward or haven’t come forward at this time, or if there’s other information that could advance the investigation.”

The Merritt RCMP initiated a criminal investigation in October stemming from complaints against the 55-year-old who was charged in November.

Jolly is due in court on Dec. 19 in Merritt to consult legal counsel.

Anyone with information regarding this matter or whom may have been a victim of an assault of this nature are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

This story was updated at 6:42 p.m. with additional comments from Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.