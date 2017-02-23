Local RCMP members recognized for generational service

When it comes to the RCMP, these local officers have made the police force a family affair.

Two members of the Merritt detachment were recently awarded the RCMP’s Generational Service Insignia pin in recognition of their family roots in the service.

Const. Dane Duford is a third generation RCMP officer and Const. Ryan Dell is a second generation member.

“If you’ve grown up in a police family, then you are more in tuned to what the expectations are of you as a police officer,” said Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Sheila White.

The RCMP Generational Service Insignia pin is a new initiative, having been launched on Nov. 9, 2016 to honour families who have served the force over the generations. The maple leaf designs indicate the number of direct generations in the family who have served.

Immediate family members are defined as grandparents, parents, children, siblings and spouses who have served the Force.

The Generational Service Insignia pin is open to all regular and civilian RCMP members.

Public Service Employees who are currently working for the RCMP with more than ten years of service may also apply.