Local retiree pens Christmas story

With the holidays right around the corner, Merritt-based author Bonnie Cowan hopes to bring a little Christmas joy to kids in the Nicola Valley with her latest short story, Segren’s Christmas Surprise.

Cowan, formerly a mental health therapist, turned her attention to writing after retiring. Since 2009, Cowan has written a number of short stories, often centred around the theme of Christmas, and published with some help from the folks at Merritt Printing during the holiday season.

“It was ominously dark outside. The mountains to the north were shrouded in fog, and further down, there were sheets of white moving along the ridge near the river. Segren was upstairs in her bedroom playing with her Barbie dolls. It was Christmas Eve, and she was very excited about what Christmas would bring. Gramma Crofford would be coming for Christmas dinner and her older brother, Tory, would be arriving home from university Christmas morning.”

Though she’s had a lifelong passion for writing, Cowan began pursuing the craft in earnest after she retired — and took a creative writing course at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology. She credits her instructor, Don Vincent, with having pushed her to have her work published.

“I was very inspired by his teaching,” said Cowan. “He’s allowed me to write in the way I do — it’s a different way, but everyone writes differently.”

Cowan’s experience at NVIT was so positive, that she encouraged other retirees to take a course at the post-secondary university.

“Segren had emailed a letter to Santa, requesting a new iPad and a small flatscreen TV for her room. She would be turning nine in the early spring and she felt that having a TV of her very own would help her to become more independent and free to make choices of her own. ‘Segren, supper’s ready.’ he mother called up the stairs. Segren took the stairs two at a time. The dining table looked beautiful: there were white and red poinsettia in the middle of the table, surrounded by at least a dozen votive candles. The ivory satin tablecloth seemed to gleam, and the table had been set with Gramma Crofford’s finest china.”

Having grown up in Revelstoke before moving to Merritt — first in 1978, then again in 1991 — Cowan said her writing has been influenced by her small-town roots.

Full of descriptive sentence, and easy-to-digest syntax, Segren’s Christmas Surprise is a holiday story meant to be read together by families during the holidays, said Cowan.

“I would like to think that people will get together. That’s what I did when we were very young,” said Cowan. “The excitement of Christmas, right before you go to bed… The anticipation of Christmas, the beauty of Christmas is what it really means.”

Segren’s Christmas Surprise is available for purchase at the Quilchena General Store, the Baillie House, and Nicola Ranch Country Gifts.