Locals devote hundreds of hours to Nicola Valley Search and Rescue team

Members of the Nicola Valley Search and Rescue (NVSAR) team volunteered more than 1,000 hours of their time over the course of 2017.

Stats assembled by NVSAR president Nathan Brigden show that the team responded to 18 calls from January to December 2017, logging 797 hours on search and rescue efforts. The team members spent an additional 756 man-hours training, and more than 250 hours keeping the group running with maintenance jobs.

Though many calls were of the routine variety — locating someone stuck in the snow outside of cell service — Brigden said the team was involved in several higher profile jobs this past year.

In the spring, the NVSAR team went looking for Clayton Cassidy, the Ashcroft fire chief who went missing on May 5 as he was inspecting rising water levels in Cache Creek. The chief’s body was later recovered from the creek on May 27, a short distance from where surging water had washed away a bridge.

The NVSAR team also helped their colleagues from the Lower Mainland locate Annette Poitras, the 56-year-old who went missing while she was walking three dogs near Westwood Plateau in Coquitlam, said Brigden.

Closer to home, the team was called out twice within the hour during the annual ATV poker run in Merritt, hosted by the Quad Riders Association of B.C. Both patients had crashed their ATVs along steep embankments, prompting BC Ambulance to call in the NVSAR teams to assist with rope rescues.

But most of the time, the team is called out for more mundane reasons, said Brigden.

“Usually in the fall when the first snow comes, we always get a couple stuck without communication,” said Brigden. “Seems to be a lot of our calls — going to help people who aren’t in real trouble, just stuck without communication or broken down without communication.”

More than 10 members of the team are now trained to safely navigate avalanche areas, added the NVSAR president. And the team has “about four or five” people who are interested in joining in the new year.

But the volunteer program is “always looking for new members,” said Brigden.

To get involved with the Nicola Valley Search and Rescue team, contact Const. Tracy Dunsmore at the Merritt RCMP’s Community Policing Office at 250-378-3955.