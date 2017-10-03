Locals report being approached for “gifting circle” scam

A week after the Herald reported on the potential for “gifting circles” to be operating in the Nicola Valley, Merritt RCMP have received numerous reports from locals who said they have been approached by people looking to sign them up for the scam.

“We have had people come in and say they’ve been approached or that they are actually running here in Merritt” said Const. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP. “Lots of people working at the mine have been contacted.”

This summer the BC RCMP released a warning about the scheme, which targets law-abiding citizens who pay $5,000 to a recruiter to join. In turn, new members are required to sign up eight other people to earn up to $40,000.

Recruiters try to legitimize the buy-in payment by calling it a birthday gift, a transaction or a gifting circle, insisting the payment is not taxable or illegal because it’s only a gift.

But Dunsmore dismissed the premise that the scams were operating in a quasi-legal grey area.

“It’s under gaming and betting [in the criminal code] — it’s still illegal.” she said. “You can give someone a sum of money, but if you have any expectations in return, then under 206 of the criminal code, it’s an indictable offence.”

She went on to explain that there are severe legal consequences that await those operating a “gifting circle.”

“It’s considered proceeds of crime, because it’s illegal. Under the civil forfeiture act, you could have the money seized if you are investigated and charged,” warned Dunsmore. “It could be jail, it could be a $200,000 fine… It’s also your reputation. Morally, you’re asking your friends for $5,000 — eventually this is going to end.”

If you have any information about a pyramid gifting scheme in the Merritt area, contact the local police at 250-378-4262.