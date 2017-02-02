Lockdown drills taking place throughout SD 58

Schools across School District 58 have taken part in lockdown drills, following the stabbing death of a student in Abbotsford this past November.

Schools are required to have about six fire drills per year, but no such mandate is required for lockdowns, however, they are recommended.

“It is a request on our part to administrators to make sure that, just like fire drills take place, lockdown drills take place at both the high school and elementary school level,” said SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven.

At least one lockdown drill has occurred at every school in the district to date this school year, McNiven told the Herald.

He said the district’s emergency procedure manual was being updated by a committee of teachers and administrators before the incident in Abbotsford.

The school district’s updated emergency procedures manual now specifies new steps to take in the event of a lockdown such as collecting all the student’s cell phones in a tin can.

“And that’s a process that disengages anybody from being able to use cell phone technology to track where there’s people in a school,” said Perkins.

Another change is to no longer use code names to describe that a lockdown is happening.

“You just say lockdown. The kids all know that now,” said assistant superintendent Christine Perkins. “You used to say things like code red [or] code green,” she said, noting that simply announcing a lockdown over the intercom system conveys a much clearer message to staff and students than a code word.

There are various versions of a lockdown drill, which are done depending on the situation being prepared for.

“Sometimes you’re going to direct students where to go, sometimes you’re going to do it at a level where you’re just locking exterior doors,” McNiven said. “Other times every student and staff member is expected to be in a location with the door locked in a secure setting, perhaps out of sight, and just staying in that situation until notified otherwise.”