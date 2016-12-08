Logan Lake applying for funds to upgrade water system

The District of Logan Lake is hoping to get some funding to upgrade its water distribution system.

Chief administrative officer, Randy Lambright, said the district has applied for $1.7 million from a provincial program in order to conduct high priority projects to improve the flow through waterlines, and fire hydrants.

“Basically, what the projects will do [is] add to better water quality and better fire flow in various neighbourhoods of the district,” Lambright said.

If the application is successful, the local share of that water system upgrade will be about $300,000, Lambright told the Herald.

The district originally sought $3 million, but had to scale back their application when it was discovered they couldn’t use gas tax dollars for their share, Lambright said.

He said he expects to hear back from the government by April of 2017, and council has authorized staff to spend $80,000 on planning and design work for the project, so that if their application is approved, tendering can begin right away.

“It’ll be shelf ready here fairly quickly,” Lambright said.