Logan Lake councillor announces resignation

The District of Logan Lake will be operating without one of it’s most experienced public servants next year, after Coun. Jim Noble tendered his resignation effective Jan. 5.

Noble’s resignation was accepted at the regular council meeting on Nov. 28. Because his resignation takes effect in 2018 — the same year as general municipal elections will be held — the district is opting not to hold a by-election to fill the vacancy on council.

“I think it’s a loss from our perspective — certainly from my perspective,” said Randy Lambright, chief administrative officer for the District of Logan Lake. “He had brought with him that past administrative experience, whether it was at the director’s level or at the CAO level.”

Noble’s resume included stints in a number of different city departments in towns across B.C. and the Yukon. He had previously served as the village administrator for the District of Logan Lake, before being elected as a councillor in 2015.

Lambright declined to comment on the reason for Noble’s resignation, citing personal reasons. But he added that Noble had moved to Penticton with his family in the summer and had been commuting to Logan Lake in order to attend council meetings.

“I can only speak glowingly about him, it’s unfortunate that he was unable to see his term through,” said Lambright.

With B.C.’s local elections scheduled for the fall, Logan Lake will operate with five councillors and a mayor until general voting day on Oct. 20, 2018.